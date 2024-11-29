3 drivers hit firetruck while crews respond to pileup on icy Michigan freeway

article

A pileup in Grand Rapids grew even larger Thursday night when three drivers crashed into a firetruck that responded to the scene.

According to authorities, first responders were called to northbound US-131 near Burton Street around 10:45 p.m. on reports of a crash potentially involving seven vehicles. Two firetrucks arrived at the scene to block the road while the crashes were cleaned up.

(Photo: Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366)

While blocking traffic, one of the firetrucks was hit three times. Authorities said the crash ended up involving more than 15 vehicles, and four drivers suffered minor injuries. No first responders were hurt.

As winter weather finally arrives in Michigan, authorities are using this crash as a reminder to slow down when roads are snowy and icy.

(Photo: Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366)

Also, drivers must move over when an emergency vehicle is stopped along a road. Michigan's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, EMS, and road service workers, including tow trucks and MDOT courtesy vehicles that have their emergency lights activated.

The roads are going to continue to be a problem around the state. Metro Detroit isn't forecasted to get much accumulation Friday, but the snow combined with cold is making for a slippery day across the region.