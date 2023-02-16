3 injured in rollover crash on border of Huron, Brownstown townships
article
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is hospitalized after a crash that hurt three people Thursday morning in Wayne County.
Huron Township first responders were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Inkster and Sibley roads at 4:48 a.m.
A 31-year-old Lincoln Park man who was driving one of the vehicles suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized. His passenger, a 23-year-old Lincoln Park man, was treated and released from a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old Wayne man, suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.