3 juvenile suspects arrested after stolen vehicle chase through Detroit

Michigan State Police arrested three juveniles following a reported vehicle chase in Detroit Tuesday morning.

Troopers reached speeds up to 100 mph before the suspect vehicle turned its lights off, prompting officers to terminate the pursuit on grounds of safety.

The vehicle was later found parked at a gas station and the suspects eventually taken into custody.

The scene unfolded on Wyoming near Schoolcraft in Detroit around 2:40 a.m. when a 2013 Ford Escape that had been reported stolen was observed by police.

Troopers activated their emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle fled the troopers. A pursuit followed before it was ended by police.

MSP say it's not the first time the Escape had fled police, doing so previously over the weekend.

While conducting checks in the area for the stolen car, police located it at a gas station at Joy and Greenfield. The vehicle was boxed shortly after.

The suspects were then taken into custody without incident. An investigation in ongoing and a report will be sent to the prosecutor's office.