3 juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old Fraser boy stabbed to death

Three juveniles are facing murder charges stemming from the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy last week in Fraser.

Trent Redstrom and two other victims were stabbed during a fight at a home on Garfield near Klein on Sept. 13. Redstrom, who was a Fraser High School student, died.

One of the suspects is charged with felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion.

The other two suspects are charged with felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and two counts of assault and battery.

"This tragedy forever changed the lives of the families involved," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We seek justice for the victims and ask that their privacy be respected."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Redstrom's family lay him to rest.