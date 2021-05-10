3 men plead guilty after carjacking Lyft driver at gunpoint in 2019

Three men have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an armed carjacking of a Lyft driver in 2019.

Marquel Bazemore, 20, Jesse Evans, 21, and Joseph Shade-Hubbard, 21, face up to 15 years in prison after stealing a wallet, credit cards, money, and Cadillac Escalade on August 9, 2019, federal authorities said.

MORE: 3 men planned Lyft carjacking, found with car at suspect's parents' house in Detroit

According to authorities, the men used the rideshare app to order a ride and were picked up around 4 a.m. in the area of 8 Mile and I-75 in Detroit. The driver took them to the area of Mark Twain and Lyndon.

Authorities said Bazemore and Shade-Hubbard got out of the vehicle and started punching the driver before Evans, who was sitting in the front seat, pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim give him everything he had. Bazemore and Shade-Hubbard then went through the victim's pockets to steal his cards, wallet, and money before fleeing in the Escalade.

Police later tracked down the SUV and arrested the three men.

Bazemore will be sentenced in July and Shade-Hubbard and Evans will be sentenced in September.