3 Metro Detroit beaches closed headed into weekend; 11 closed in Michigan

Three Macomb County beaches are among 11 beaches closed across Michigan headed into the weekend.

The Macomb County beaches are all on Lake St. Clair, and they all have high bacteria levels, as of Friday morning.

Related: Avoid foam on Michigan lakes, rivers, and streams

Closed Macomb County beaches:

H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach (Harrison Township)

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach (St. Clair Shores)

Walter and Mary Burke Park Beach (New Baltimore)

Other closed Michigan beaches:

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach (Arenac County)

Thornapple Lake - Charlton Park (Barry County)

Lake St. Helen - Richfield Township Public Fishing Site (Roscommon County)

Lake Michigan - Mackinaw City Beach #1 (Emmet County)

Lake Michigan - Rogers Park-MDOT (Schoolcraft County)

Crooked Lake - Oden Beach (Emmet County)

Lake Michigan - Public Shoreline Beach-Thompson (Schoolcraft County)

Grand Traverse Bay-West - Northport Bay Marina (Leelanau County)

You can check closure updates here.