3 pedestrians critically injured in Pontiac after being struck by car

Three Pontiac residents are in critical condition after they were hit by a car on Saturday.

The crash happened at 10:49 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Osmun Street in Pontiac.

Police say a 27-year-old Pontiac resident was operating a 2015 Cadillac XTS southbound on MLK Boulevard south when he lost control as he swerved to avoid another vehicle that was backing out of a driveway.

Police say the Cadillac went over the curb and struck three pedestrians on the sidewalk near the address where a party was being held.

The first pedestrian, a 46-year-old Pontiac woman, landed on Osmun Street after being struck. She was transported to the hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

The second pedestrian, a 56-year-old Pontiac man, landed on the back of a 2012 Ford F150 pickup parked in a nearby driveway. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. The third pedestrian, a 52-year-old Pontiac man, landed under the Ford 150. He was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Speed and a handheld communication device appear to be factors in this crash, police said.

