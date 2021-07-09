3 people found dead inside boat on Lake St. Clair identified

article

The three people found dead in the cabin of a boat on Lake St. Clair recently, have been identified by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

On-board the boat, were 43-year-old Jason Miron of Grand Rapids, 41-year-old Stephanie Arzola and 60-year-old Mark Matthews of Williston, North Dakota. A lab-pointer mix dog that belonged to Matthews also died, while the 38-foot Chris Craft boat was registered out of Harrison Township.

A fire was found to have happened on the boat, but the cause is unknown. Investigators say a fire started in the main living area of the cabin on a couch, but that, "the ignition source and first materials to catch fire could not be located to it either being removed or consumed by the fire."

Electrical issues were ruled out, but smoking or smoking materials can't be ruled out - or proven - according to the investigation. The cabin did have a working smoke detector at the time of the fire.

Neighboring boats reported that three persons had been staying on the boat. 911 calls reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows and that the boat may be on fire.

The fire was first reported around 6:05 a.m. Saturday morning at the marina which is off of South River Road. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies along with Harrison Township firefighters responded to the scene.