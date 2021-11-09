3 persons of interest arrested in connection to carjack shooting in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department say that three persons of interest in a carjack shooting have been taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the multi-jurisdictional investigation is being turned over to the FBI, with Southfield police to make an official statement on Wednesday.

A man was shot late Monday night when he was carjacked of his Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said they were called to the area of Lincoln and Southfield Road a little after 10 p.m.

The victim told police two suspects, both younger black men wearing ski masks, carjacked him at a gas station at the intersection.

When the man tried to resist, he was shot in the hand, forearm, and back. Police said he's listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators say the victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital…Fox 2 spoke to his family members on Tuesday and they said no comment

Police did not say if they recovered the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The black SUV has a Michigan plate of DFC 9615.

As police continue to work on this investigation they want anyone with information to give them a call or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

