Man shot by suspects in ski masks during Southfield carjacking

Southfield Police said a man was shot late Monday night when he was carjacked of his Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said they were called to the area of Lincoln and Southfield Road a little after 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting. The victim told police his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen and he had been shot.

He told police two suspects, both younger black men wearing ski masks, carjacked him at a gas station at the intersection.

When the man tried to resist, he was shot in the hand, forearm, and back. Police said he's listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Police did not say if they recovered the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The black SUV has a Michigan plate of DFC 9615.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

