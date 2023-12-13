3 revitalization projects in Corktown to provide affordable housing, benefit local economy

Several community revitalization projects are underway in Corktown to foster economic growth, create new housing opportunities, and bring more liveliness to Detroit.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced three housing developments that are expected to funnel $67.2 million back into the local economy, according to a news release.

As part of the Choice Neighborhoods housing grant program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, these initiatives aim to ensure that housing remains affordable while introducing new, reasonably priced housing options across the Corktown neighborhood.

Ford Motor Company purchased the Michigan Central Train Station in Corktown in 2018 to transform it into a new campus.

"Ford's investment in the Corktown Campus is significant with $700 million invested and approximately 5,000 jobs in the area," stated the release. "To prepare for this investment, the city of Detroit launched the Greater Corktown Neighborhood Framework Plan (the "GCF Plan") to ensure the transformation is inclusive of existing residents."

Residents of Corktown participated in an 18-month planning study aimed at understanding the community's priorities before beginning the projects. According to resident input and housing availability data, there is a strong demand for new housing in order to maintain Corktown as an inclusive community and to provide mixed-income living options for workers near the new Ford campus.

"With demand for housing increasing, the need to preserve and grow affordable housing is critical," according to the release.

Left Field's four-story apartment building

A new four-story apartment complex will be constructed on the vacant land near the former Tiger Stadium site in Corktown. The complex will have a total of 53 units spread across three floors, while the first floor will be dedicated to parking.

The design of the new apartment building has been developed in collaboration with the adjacent 60-unit apartment building and the larger site that includes the former Tiger Stadium ballpark.

The project will offer a diverse range of housing options for different income levels. It includes subsidized units for those with incomes at or below 30% of the area median income (AMI), "all the way up to market rate, just steps from Michigan Avenue and Michigan Central Station," said Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department Director, Julie Schneider, in the release.

The initial stage of the development is expected to be finished by early 2024. MEDC will assist in launching the second phase.

Preserve on Ash mixed-use development

About 2.16 acres of empty land in north Corktown is being turned into five two-story buildings – housing a total of 69 mixed-income housing units, along with commercial space, according to the release.

The project is meant to revitalize the once blighted land and create enhanced streetscapes that encourage walkability in the area.

Red Arrow redevelopment project

A two-story bottling plant that has been vacant for years will be turned into a 28-unit multifamily housing complex within the Historic Corktown District, according to the release.

The project will provide additional housing for Ford’s Corktown Campus and enhance the surrounding infrastructure – including sidewalks, landscape, and the adjoining street.

About 10% of the units will be designated for individuals or families with incomes at or below 60% of the AMI.

"The Red Arrow Lofts Project is a model for true private public and community partnership," said Chief Operating Officer Seth Herkowitz with Hunter Pasteur and Oxford Perennial Corktown. "Red Arrow will create significant community benefits including revitalization and best use of an underutilized property, historic preservation, increased tax base, job creation, enhanced walkability and pedestrian connectivity, and needed infrastructure improvements."