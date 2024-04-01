3 shot in area of Kelly Road and Stephens in Eastpointe, police say

Eastpointe police are investigating a suspected triple shooting Monday night involving two different scenes.

Police told FOX 2 that three people were shot in the area of Kelly Road and Stephens, After arriving in the area, FOX 2 found officers at two different locations - one at Dijon and Beaconsfield and a second at Stephens and Aaron Road.

A car was scene riddled with bullet holes at the second location and a man claiming to have been a passenger inside told FOX 2 that the three victims were from the vehicle.

The man, who escaped injury, told us that one of the victims was a pregnant woman, but that has not been verified by police.

It is unclear what conditions the victims are in or if suspects are being sought.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as details become available.



