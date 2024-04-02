Pregnant woman among 3 shot in Eastpointe

Three people were shot Monday night in Eastpointe, including a pregnant woman.

One vehicle drove next to another vehicle near Kelly and Stephens roads and someone started shooting around 9 p.m., hitting three victims.

Police said the shooting injured a pregnant woman, another woman, and a man. Both women are listed as stable, while the man is in critical condition.

Though the shooting happened on Kelly, police also focused on the area of Dijon and Beaconsfield avenues, where officers were placing more evidence markers.

No suspects are in custody. Police are expected to provide more details Tuesday.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.