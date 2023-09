Three people were hurt overnight Sunday when someone shot them on the porch of a Detroit home.

The victims, a 45-year-old man and two women in their 30s, were at the home in the area of Steel Street and W. Chicago. They are all listed as stable.

A tow truck was at the scene towing three vehicles early Monday, and more than 30 evidence markers were placed around the area.

Police are still searching for the shooter.