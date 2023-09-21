3 suspects flee after shootout at Shelby Township condo

article

After a shootout with the occupant of a condo in Shelby Township early Thursday, the three suspects fled and are still on the run, police said.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at a home on Valenti Lane near Hayes and Hall roads.

Police said after exchanging gunfire with the occupant during the suspected home invasion, the suspects left in a blue Jeep.

Police investigate after a shooting at a Shelby Township condo on Sept. 21, 2023.

Officers have been checking hospitals for potential gunshot victims.

Stay with FOX 2 for more.

Watch FOX 2 News Live