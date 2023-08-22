3 suspects wanted in shooting of Detroit police officer have been arrested

article

Detroit police announced that all three suspects wanted in the shooting of an officer have been arrested.

The officer was wounded in the leg in the early morning hours of August 11, on the east side at Morang and Whitehill responding to a call of shots fired.

"We have arrested the suspects in connection to the shooting of a Detroit Police Officer, on August 11, 2023, in the area of Whitehill and Morang," said DPD in a release.

"Thank you to the community and our hard-working officers who worked together to locate and arrest these suspects."

DPD issued a release Tuesday, saying the suspects were in custody, but no details regarding the investigation were released.

Police were on patrol in the area and responding to a ShotSpotter call, the technology that detects gunfire in the city and sends police to the area of gunshots. When police arrived, they were directed to an apartment building in the area by neighbors and witnesses.

When they started to approach the building, three suspects came running out with one of them shooting at the police officers, hitting one in the leg.

Two other officers with him returned fire but neither suspect was hit.

The names of the suspects have not been released, pending their arraignment.

