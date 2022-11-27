3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

article

Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police.

The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.

Police said the gunfire struck the teens while they were outside the event center. They are all in stable condition.

