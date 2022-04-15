3 toddlers exposed to THC at Virginia daycare; owner arrested

A daycare owner has been arrested in Stafford after three toddlers were exposed to THC, according to police.

The children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes, police say.

Hospital staff quickly recognized the symptoms and testing confirmed each child had been exposed to THC. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces a high sensation.

The connection between the three families was a licensed home daycare provider in the Windsor Forest subdivision located on Wilderness Court.

Detective A. Sanchez conducted a search at the daycare and collected Goldfish crackers around the high chairs of the toddlers. These crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC.

Child Protective Services was notified and became involved in the case. The daycare subsequently voluntarily surrendered its license.

As a result of the investigation, Rebecca Swanner, 60, the daycare owner, has been charged with 3 counts of cruelty and injury to children. She self-surrendered on Thursday and was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.