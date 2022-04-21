Detroit 3-year-old hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

An overnight shooting in west Detroit has left a 3-year-old with a bullet wound on his head.

The child allegedly shot himself around 3 a.m., grazing his head. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detroit police said the scene unfolded shortly after the 3-year-old woke up his dad because he couldn't sleep. His dad put him back to sleep and a short time later, he heard the shot.

The scene in the 400 block of Alameda was an active one for several hours after the incident, happening near Eight Mile and John R. The police tape was only pulled down around 6 a.m.

According to the father, a 16-year-old sibling who was at the home apologized to his dad before running from the house.

He's currently on probation and police are looking for him.

Police are also searching for the gun used in the shooting.

The dad is cooperating, and the 3-year-old is with his mom at the hospital.