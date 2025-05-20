300+ Metro Detroit nursing home workers to strike for better pay, benefits

The Brief Employees at five Detroit-area nursing homes are striking Tuesday. They are calling for better wages and benefits. More than 300 people are expected to join the picket line.



More than 300 nursing home employees will walk the picket line Tuesday as they fight for better pay and benefits, according to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

These employees work at five Ciena Healthcare-operated facilities.

The backstory:

Workers at Boulevard Temple Care Center in Detroit, Qualicare Nursing Home in Detroit, The Regency at Chene in Detroit, Notting Hill of West Bloomfield, and Regency at St. Clair Shores are striking over what the union calls "the failure of Ciena."

According to the union, these represented employees have been working without a contract, and some haven't had a contract since January 2024.

A big goal of the strike is improved wages. According to the union, Ciena is proposing raises as low as 50 cents per hour for certified nursing assistants who have been with the nursing homes for more than 10 years.

SEIU is also pushing for higher wages for other jobs beyond nurses, such as housekeeping and cooking.

Ciena is also allegedly trying to end paid meal periods at the St. Clair Shores location, stop workers from selling back unused sick time, and proposing that workers at the West Bloomfield location receive no vacation time in their first year. According to the union, this is in response to Michigan's Earned Sick Time, a law that requires businesses to provide their employees with sick time.

What they're saying:

In a press release from SEIU, employees expressed frustration with working conditions.

"We dedicate our time to caring for our residents, but Ciena makes us jump through hoops to care for ourselves," nurse Tikesha Williams said. "We don’t have adequate supplies and we are constantly short-staffed, which takes a huge toll on us. Being able to provide for my family – for my granddaughter – matters so much. We deserve to be treated with respect no matter what our job title is."

Janie Brown, a cook in nursing homes for nearly 30 years, said she is striking to give back to her co-workers, noting that she loves her job but believes in fighting for workers' rights.

The other side:

Ciena Healthcare CEO David Parker responded to the strikes in a statement:

"24 hour strikes by members of SEIU Healthcare of Michigan are underway at five nursing facilities managed by Ciena Healthcare in Southeast Michigan. Each of these collective bargaining agreements are separate and distinct agreements not linked to each other.

"First and foremost, our impacted facilities have made necessary preparations and are continuing to provide quality care to all residents during these strikes by SEIU Healthcare of Michigan.

"These strikes at this time by SEIU Healthcare of Michigan are unnecessary given that (i) none of the collective bargaining agreements are at an impasse, (ii) two facilities are in the early stages of bargaining, (iii) SEIU Healthcare of Michigan has not been in a hurry to reach new agreements until now (failing to provide dates to bargain and canceling scheduled sessions) and (iv) at each bargaining table, the employer has offered numerous contract enhancements including wage increases for each year of the contract and for years of seniority. Simply stated, this strike is diverting attention away from bargaining to resolve the few remaining open issues in each agreement and we look forward to working with the Union to obtain favorable contracts for our employees.

"Ciena Healthcare leadership appreciates the work done by all employees who are members of the collective bargaining units represented by SEIU Healthcare of Michigan and provide quality care to our residents on a daily basis."