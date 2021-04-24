31-year-old man shot in the backyard of a home on Detroit's west side

A 31-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in the 15300 block of Parkside on Detroit's west side.

The victim was in the backyard of the home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him then fled.

Medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police are still investigating what happened leading up to this incident. If you or anyone you know has information please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.