Head to the Detroit Pizza Cat Max location for specially priced pizzas in honor of 313 Day.

March 13, or 3-13, is a day dedicated to celebrating Detroit because of the city's area code.

Pizza Cat Max's small pepperoni and cheese pizzas will be $3.13 all day.

The restaurant at 407 E. Fort St. is open until midnight.