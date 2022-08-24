34-year-old Detroit man fatally shot while in a fight last July

article

Detroit police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be connected to a murder last month.

A release from police said a 34-year-old man who was involved in a physical altercation with one individual was fatally shot.

The incident happened on July 17 around 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson.

A photo issued by Detroit police shows two men: one in a white t-shirt and one in a gray sweatshirt. Law enforcement says the homicide victim was in a fight with the man in the white shirt before being shot by the man in the gray sweatshirt.

READ NEXT: Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan

If anyone recognizes the individuals or has information about the murder, they asked to call the department's homicide unit at 313-596-2260.