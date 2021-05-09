34-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Roseville

The crash happened Saturday night around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of northbound Gratiot and Little Mack.

The motorcycle had two people on it while traveling northbound on Gratiot at Little Mack when it collided with a car that was entering the northbound Gratiot from westbound Little Mack.

The victim a 34-year-old Clay Township man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.

The woman passenger on the motorcycle is being treated at the hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash location was closed for several hours for investigation but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information or witnessed the crash please call Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4502.