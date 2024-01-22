$4.37 million winning Lotto 47 ticket bought in Northern Michigan

A player won $4.37 million on a lottery ticket they bought in Northern Michigan.

The winning ticket matched the Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 08-23-26-31-36-40.

This ticket was bought at Amvets Post 110 at 127 West Cass St. in Cadillac.

MORE: Man wins $500K on Michigan Lottery ticket

The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to set up an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.