4 arrested, 1 injured in Warren officer involved shooting turned police chase

The Brief One person was injured after an officer involved shooting in Warren. The shooting led to a police chase that went into Detroit. Four people were arrested.



An officer involved shooting turned into a police chase along the border of Warren and Detroit.

What they're saying:

Warren police said on Friday just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a report of a stolen GMC Acadia near 8-Mile and Waltham. Officers later found the vehicle with a driver and three passengers backed up into an open business.

Police say when officers approached to investigate, the driver attempted to drive away, allegedly striking two police vehicles and then started driving at the officers. That was when police began firing their guns at the GMC.

The vehicle drove away from the scene and a police chase began, only lasting until the GMC became disabled near 8 Mile Road and Yonka Street in Detroit.

What's next:

All four suspects in the vehicle were arrested. Meanwhile, one of them who was struck by gunfire was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No officers were injured during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 used details from a Warren Police Department press release in this report.

