4 charged in connection with Detroit block party shooting that killed 2, wounded 5

Four suspects are now facing charges stemming from a Detroit shooting that left two dead and wounded five others earlier this month.

Johnny Lee Marsh III, 25, and Eladeo Javier-Antonio Garcia, 22, both of Detroit, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing death, five counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing injury, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, 14 counts of felony firearm, and one count of resting and obstructing a police officer.

Another Detroit man, 18-year-old Alfonso Anaya, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing death, five counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing injury, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, 14 counts of felony firearm, one count of resting and obstructing a police officer, and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer.

(From left to right) Johnny Marsh III, Alfonso Anaya, Eladeo Javier-Antonio Garcia, and Amber Renee-Sue McIntee

A woman, Amber Renee-Sue McIntee, 21, of Lincoln Park was also charged for her actions after the fact. She is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation for allegedly lying to police.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to the 6300 block of Devereaux Street around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 3 on reports of a block party. When officers arrived, they saw someone shooting from a vehicle into the crowd. Officers pursued that vehicle to the intersection of Gilbert and Devereaux streets, where the suspects got out and fled on foot. Garcia and Marsh were caught shortly after, while Anaya and McIntee were arrested on Nov. 6.

The prosecutor's office said a verbal argument escalated to the suspects pulling out handguns and firing into the crowd. They struck and killed a 15-year-old Detroit boy and Gage Schmaltz, 19, of Southgate. They also hit and wounded a 16-year-old boy from Pontiac, two 17-year-old boys from Pontiac, an 18-year-old woman from Detroit, and an 18-year-old man from Pontiac.

When the suspects were arraigned Saturday, McIntee was given a $75,000 personal bond, while Marsh, Garcia, and Anaya were remanded to jail.