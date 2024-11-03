6 shot, 2 killed in shooting on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that killed 2 and injured 4 others overnight.

The Detroit Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Devereaux around 1:30 a.m. for a shooting. Police say six people in total were shot, two of them were killed.

The suspects and circumstances of this shooting are unknown at this time. The Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division at 313-596-2260.

