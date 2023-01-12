4 dogs found safe after thieves stole them from Detroit shelter

Four dogs are safe after thieves broke into a Make a Difference Rescue shelter in Detroit and stole them early Wednesday.

"They were going crate to crate to see what dog would be friendly enough," said Judy Jones, with the rescue.

One of the dogs, Willow, was found in an abandoned garage in a pile of trash. A tip led to her.

Later, a search party found the other three dogs, Jaxon, Holly, and Titus, were found in an abandoned apartment building when someone looking recognized Titus' howl.

"I feel like I got about a thousand pounds off my shoulders," Jones said. "Thank God Titus started howling because it echoed through the empty streets."

Jaxon suffered some puncture wounds and is being cared for by a vet.

"It looked like they had put the dogs together, and that didn't go well, so Jaxon got the worst end of it," Jones said.

The thieves haven't been caught.