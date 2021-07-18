Carbon monoxide kills 3 Faster Horses attendees; police investigating unrelated death of woman

Four people attending Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway have died.

Authorities believe five men in their early 20s found unresponsive in a travel trailer were exposed to carbon monoxide. The men were camping off festival grounds at a campground at US-12 and Brooklyn Highway when they were found just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Three of the men died while two are in critical condition and are being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Michigan State Police are also investigating the unrelated death of a 30-year-old Croswell woman.

Melissa Donna Havens was found dead around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

An autopsy and toxicology test are being performed.

Police are looking to speak with a man who was with Havens within 24 hours of her death. He is described as black, in his 30’s, had short black hair, a short beard, and was wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-819-8192.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

Faster Horses is a three-day country music festival that draws thousands of people to Brooklyn, Mich. each summer.