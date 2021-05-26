Faster Horses 2021 tickets now on sale as country music festival returns

article

Faster Horses, the country music festival that draws thousands to Michigan International Speedway each summer, is back this year.

The lineup includes headlining performances by Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett. Other artists, such as Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, and David Lee Murphy will also perform at the event, held July 16-18.

The outdoor festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's just one of the many events and live music shows slated to return in 2021 as Michigan lifts restrictions, including a limit on outdoor gatherings.

Camping passes and tickets are now on sale. Get them here.

