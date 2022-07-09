4 injured in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown

Four men were injured in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown.

The shooting happened Friday night on 2nd Ave near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

According to Detroit police, the four men were standing outside the location when an unknown car drove by and fired shots.

Police say the victims privately transported themselves to a nearby hospital. Three of the victims were listed in stable condition. The fourth victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.

