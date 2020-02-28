4 men robbed in Detroit after meeting suspect on dating app

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted after multiple robberies in the city.

Police say the suspect is meeting his victims on dating apps, asking to meet at a location and then robbing them at gunpoint. Police say the suspect pretends to be a woman and then lures the men to a park.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid-20, approximately 160-185 lbs. who has been seen wearing a mask and a dark-colored hoodie. Police believe he's connected to four robberies in the past few months in Detroit.



The first happened on Dec. 19, 2019 at Eaton and Monica and involved a 19-year-old male victim.

The other three crimes all happened in the 14900 block of Green Lawn, the first on Jan. 11, 2020, then on Feb. 2, 2020 and again on Feb. 17, 2020. All involved male victims in their 20s.

Police said one of the robberies led to a non-fatal shooting but didn't elaborate.

After robbing them, police say the suspect would make the victims drive to the nearest ATM and take out money. The suspect would drive them back to the original location and then run away.

If anyone knows or has any information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Tenth precinct at (313) 596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.