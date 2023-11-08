4 Metro Detroit cities vote 'no' to marijuana dispensaries

Voters in the four Metro Detroit cities that were deciding on marijuana dispensaries rejected the proposals.

If approved, Birmingham would have been able to have one recreational marijuana store and one medical marijuana store. In Keego Harbor and Grosse Pointe Park, two marijuana businesses would have been allowed. The ballot proposal in Rochester would have allowed for three marijuana businesses.

However, voters in these cities, along with St. Clair County's Yale did not approve the proposals.

Voters in Rochester and Birmingham overwhelmingly rejected the proposal, with 87% voting against it in Rochester and 73% selecting no in Birmingham.

Keego Harbor's election was closer, with 53% of voters rejecting the measure. Sixty-six percent of Grosse Pointe Park voters rejected the proposal.

Since laws allowing adult-use marijuana facilities went into effect nearly five years ago, hundreds of municipalities have opted out of having these businesses. However, the number of municipalities allowing marijuana businesses continues to steadily rise, according to data from the state.

Communities that do have these facilities get a cut of the revenue. Last year, the state distributed a total of around $60 million to more than two municipalities.

Marijuana sales in Michigan are expected to exceed $3 billion this year.