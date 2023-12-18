4 Michigan cities earn perfect scores on Municipal Equality Index for support of LGBTQ+ rights

Four Michigan cities earned perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Municipal Equality Index, an evaluation of how cities support LGBTQ+ people and rights.

The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan.

Three cities that received a perfect score last year - Detroit, Ferndale, and Ann Arbor - again earned 100. Grand Rapids also moved up to having a perfect score this year.

"Being a welcoming city that protects and supports its LGBTQ+ community is something we work at every day, and we are very proud to have achieved this perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Detroit is a city where everyone is welcome and valued, and this year’s scorecard reflects that."

Sterling Heights and East Lansing scored in the high 90s, while Lansing and Kalamazoo were in the 80s. Pleasant Ridge dropped from 69 to 64. The lowest ranked Michigan city, Warren scored 59, up from 44 on last year's index.

"I am immensely proud of our remarkable MEI score of 99 this year," said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. "This score reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming community for all residents. As we celebrate this accomplishment, we will also continue working together to ensure that every individual, regardless of their background, feels valued, respected and embraced in our city."

Out of the 506 cities analyzed, 129 earned perfect scores.

Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along with whether police departments have LGBTQ+ liaison task forces, hate crime data, leaders' public positions, and actions toward pro-equality policies.

The analysis included points for criteria that not all cities have access to, such as services for youth and protection from conversion therapy.