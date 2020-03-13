4 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan, bringing total to 16

The State of Michigan has announced four more coronavirus cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 16.

The cases include:

An adult female from Detroit with unknown travel history

An adult male from Washtenaw County with history of international travel

An adult female from Wayne County with history of contact with a confirmed case

An adult male, no county or residence or other information given

The state does not have any additional information about the new patients to give out at this time. Testing is still underway for several other cases.

Here is a current list of positive cases across Michigan right now:

Oakland County: 3

Washtenaw County: 3

Wayne County: 3

Kent County: 2

St Clair County: 1

Ingham County: 1

Montcalm County: 1

Unknown: 2

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus in the state. Thursday evening she mandated that all schools close Monday, March 16 for the next three weeks. Then Friday she urged that all gatherings and events greater than 250 people be canceled or rescheduled.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

