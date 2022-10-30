4 MSU football players suspended following brawl in tunnel after Michigan-Michigan State game

Four Michigan State football players were suspended following a brawl in the tunnel after the Michigan and Michigan State game.

On Sunday night, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker released a statement that announced the suspensions of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately.

"Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness, and accountability. After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately. We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed, a statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker reads.

Detroit News reporter Matt Charboneau was one of several reporters in the tunnel after the game as both teams returned to the locker room Saturday night. Charboneau captured video that showed a single Michigan player surrounded by Michigan State University players.

After the beating, UM head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Athletic Director Warde Manuel will deal with the authorities regarding the "altercation" in the tunnel, but says that one player may possibly have suffered a broken nose.

Manuel says the police and the Big Ten Conference are looking into the altercation, adding it is, "Completely and utterly" unacceptable.

Not surprisingly, many students are talking about what happened in the tunnel.

"I was absolutely disgusted, honestly, it brings like a really trashy picture for the MSU football team," said Agam Kohli, a UM student.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., also issued a statement saying that the behavior was unacceptable.

"I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program. On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured. There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent."

This is the second scuffle of the month after a Michigan game in Ann Arbor. When Michigan beat Penn State, the two teams got into a fight in the tunnel. Harbaugh has said that Penn State head coach James Franklin was the aggressor.