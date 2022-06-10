Man shot and killed in Canton Township, suspect on the run

Police are searching for a driver who shot and killed a 37-year-old Belleville man during a traffic altercation in Canton Township.

The shooting happened Friday at around 5:15 p.m. on Haggerty Road between Palmer and Michigan Avenue.

Police say the driver was shot multiple times and rushed to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The stretch of road shut down for hours as police investigated. Authorities are not specifically calling it a road rage incident but say that the shooting may be related to a traffic altercation.

Police say an unknown male was driving an older model gray 2013-2017 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Haggerty near Haggerty. A second vehicle may also be involved — a newer model white Dodge Ram pick-up with black trim.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (734)-394-5400.

