4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

A chaotic evening in Detroit unfolded late Thursday evening after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown.

A total of four people were struck and sent to the hospital. Three of the victims are in critical condition and another is in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police said there are no suspects.

Police will be getting surveillance footage in their investigation.

MORE: Wide-spread illness closes Van Dyke Public Schools Friday

They did not release any other details.

The famous hotel is located on Washington Boulevard near State Street and US-12.