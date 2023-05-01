4 suspects accused of murdering Waterford Township man during robbery in Pontiac

A group of suspects from Pontiac are accused of murdering a man during a robbery early Saturday.

Armani Terrell Baker, 22, of Waterford Township, was found shot to death in the front seat of a car after Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Hammond and Nelson streets in Pontiac at 12:39 a.m. Deputies found the car stopped in the middle of Hammond between Nelson and Oliver streets with its doors open, authorities said.

Two 18-year-old men, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male were arrested in connection with the crime.

The men are being held at the Oakland County Jail, while the teens are at Children’s Village, pending prosecutor review.

"Across this county and the country, it just seems there is less and less value placed on life," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The tragic loss of a life as a result of a petty robbery is an example. We look forward to these four being held fully accountable for this senseless violent act."