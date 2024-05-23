4 suspects in Kayla Sedoskey's murder to be sentenced Thursday

article

Four suspects convicted of murdering a woman in an abandoned Monroe County building will be sentenced Thursday.

Sierra Bemis, Narena Bails, and Alexander Feko all entered pleas, while Steven Bails was found guilty at trial.

A total of six people have been convicted in connection with the March 2023 murder of Kayla Sedoskey, who was found wrapped up in a tarp in the old Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township.

Authorities say a man named Brin Smith lured Sedoskey to the building, where others were waiting to beat and shoot her.

Related article

A motive for the crime is not clear, but authorities say evidence suggests it was possibly a "wedding present" for Narena and Steven Bails. It may have also been revenge for an argument Sedoskey and one of the suspects, Kaylyn Ramsey, had.

In February, Narena Bails and another defendant, Sierra Bemis, entered a plea of no contest to second-degree homicide charges. In January, Alexander Feko pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and three counts of accessory to a homicide after the fact, according to Monroe County officials.

Smith and Ramsey will be sentenced later this month.