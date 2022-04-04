4 victims identified after fatal Lapeer County mobile home fire

article

Police have identified the four people killed in a mobile home fire last month in Lapeer County.

Zola Rogers, 87; Candice Turton, 39; Kylie Young, 15, and Nathan Young, 17, died when their home in Dryden Village caught fire March 21.

Police did not say if the victims were related, but neighbors previously said that Turton was Rogers' granddaughter and the teens were Rogers' great-grandchildren.

According to neighbors that were on the scene, they first heard an explosion before trying to help. However, by the time people arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire is still under investigation.