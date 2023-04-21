4 women charged with stealing over $4,000 in Lululemon clothing from Birmingham store

Four women are facing felony charges for stealing from a Birmingham Lululemon.

The suspects allegedly stole more than $4,000 of clothing from the store at Old Woodward Avenue and Maple Road on Wednesday, April 19.

Birmingham police responded to the call of retail fraud in progress where two of the women allegedly stole the clothing, then joined a third in fleeing the store.

The suspects got into a waiting car with the merchandise and fled, according to police.

Royal Oak police later pulled over the suspects' vehicle after receiving descriptions over the radio.

The four women were arrested and investigators say the stolen merchandise was recovered from the vehicle.

Charges were obtained from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for Retail Fraud First Degree, a five-year felony offense.



