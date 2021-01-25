4-year-old hospitalized in Detroit after accidentally shooting himself

A toddler is in the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves in a Detroit home over the weekend.

Late Sunday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 14400 block of Hubbell.

Upon arrival, they said a 4-year-old boy had discovered a weapon inside the house and accidentally shot it.

The victim was privately taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

There have been multiple cases of children mishandling firearms they find inside homes they're at before they discharge and hit someone.

Last week, a 5-year-old boy died after a toddler picked up a Glock and shot him.

Police did not release any other information at this time.