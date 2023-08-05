4-year-old injured after being hit by Westland fire dog in golf cart

A 4-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a dog in a golf cart.

The incident happened Friday night at an event called Blues, Brews, and BBQ.

Officials say the fire department's arson dog, Bella, was sitting on the seat of a golf cart the fire department was using for the event. She jumped onto the floor and laid across the accelerator pedal.

"This caused the cart to lunge forward and the firefighters reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people and toward the tents that the fire department were occupying," Westland fire said. "Unfortunately, before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old girl, and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg."

Paramedics assessed the child for injuries and while visibly shaken had no obvious injuries and her mother refused further treatment or transport to an emergency room. The dog was not injured.