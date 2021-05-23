43-year-old man dies in Village Pointe Apartments fire

article

According to the Dundee police department, around 4:33 am on Sunday, Dundee Police officers and the Dundee township fire department were called to the Village Point Apartments for a fire.

When officers arrived, they say the second floor of the building was completely in flames.

At the time, first responders say they saw a man in a second-story window calling for help.

Police say residents encouraged the man to jump, but he could not do so because of the intense heat and fell back into the apartment.

When they arrived, firefighters rescued the man, and then he was transported to the University of Michigan Trauma Center in Ann Arbor.

The victim was identified as 43-year -old Sean Johnson, who later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Advertisement

The Monroe County Fire Investigation Team is handling the incident. If you or anyone you know has information on this, please call the Dundee Police Department at 734-529-3430 or Deputy Bill Broman of the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team at 734-240-2441.