4th of July fireworks shows in Metro Detroit

The Fourth of July is here. Grilling, pools, and fireworks on a long, perfect weekend.

This weekend is going to be a perfect chance to get outside and forget about the yard work for a few hours and enjoy time with the family.

Starting Thursday night, you can see fireworks at a few different places in Metro Detroit. We're compiling a list of weekend Fourth of July fireworks shows. If there's some that we missed, send them our way!

Many fireworks shows have already been done but these are the ones to see this holiday weekend.

Oakland County

Holly:

The Village of Holly is hosting its fireworks show on July 3.

The Village of Holly's fireworks show starts at 10p at Lakeside Memorial Park. You do have to pay to park at Lakeside Park Parking Lot and East Rd. Cemetery Parking – which will cost you just $5 – and there will be no on-street parking in the area of the fireworks.

No alcohol, no dogs, and no personal use fireworks, like sparklers.

Sylvan Lake:

Also on Thursday night is the Sylvan Lake Fireworks show at the Oakland County Boat Club.

The annual show is shot from a barge int he middle of the lake. Parking, however is already sold out at the Community Center. There's viewing available at Ferndale Park, just north of the boat club.

There is no parking allowed on the street, which has been the rule for years. Parking is only allowed in approved gravel or paved parking areas.

Clawson:

One of the biggest shows of the year is on the holiday in the city of Clawson.

The show will fire off at dusk from Clawson City Park and wraps up a day of fun that includes the Firecracker Mile run, Independence Day parade, food trucks, and more.

You can park anywhere in the area – as long is it is NOT designated as a no-parking zone.

Huntington Woods :

Not far from Clawson is the Huntington Woods/Rackham fireworks show from the golf course.

The fireworks will start Friday, July 4, at 10:05 p.m. over the golf course.

Lake Orion:

On July 5, Lake Orion's fireworks show will light up northern Oakland County.

Starting at dusk in Lake Orion, fireworks will be on display, courtesy of the Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation.

The fireworks are put on entirely by donations.

Macomb County

Utica:

This weekend, as per most weekends at Jimmy Johns Field in Utica, fireworks will go off on Friday. But the USPBL is adding two more firework nights for Utica and Macomb County.

This year, with the holiday falling on a Friday, the Friday Night Fireworks at USPBL will coincide with the holiday. Ticket holders can stick around for the show or people who or park nearby can catch it as well.

Ray:

Starting Thursday night, Youngblood Vineyard in Ray will shoot off fireworks for three straight days of Red, White and BOOM. Unfortunately, parking is completely sold out for all three nights.

Wayne County

Dearborn:

The biggest city in Wayne County has already done their fireworks, but there are still a lot of shows for you to see. Greenfield Village is lighting up the sky in a Salute to America this Fourth of July weekend.

Salute to America started on July 2 and tickets are available for Thursday and Saturday. Because of the special shows, Greenfield Village is closing at 3 p.m. through Saturday.

Brownstown:

A bit farther south in Wayne County, Brownstown and Lake Erie Metroparks are putting on their show at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.

Anyone wishing or expecting to attend should arrive early to claim a spot. A Metroparks pass is required to get into the park.