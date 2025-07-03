4th of July fireworks: Tips for keeping pets safe this holiday

article

The Brief More animals go missing during the Fourth of July holiday than any other time of year. The loud noises can scare and disorient animals. Take steps to keep your pets safe and comfortable this holiday weekend.



While fireworks are pretty, they can be upsetting for animals and can even cause your animal to run away.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), more animals go missing around the Fourth of July holiday than any other time of the year.

"When celebrating Independence Day, we need to be mindful of the health and safety of our animals," said Michigan Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. "All of the food, festivities, and fireworks create opportunities and circumstances for animals to run away from their homes. By planning ahead, we can make sure animals have a safe, secure place to be when the celebrations begin, causing them to be less stressed and frightened."

Pets and firework safety

Wineland provided tips for keeping your animals safe this holiday weekend:

Keep pets and livestock indoors or in barns when people are likely to set off fireworks and check on animals periodically.

Provide a separate space away from the noise to reduce stress – turning on a radio or TV may help to drown out loud noises and providing animals with a toy can help to distract them.

Open doors to the outside carefully, so an animal does not escape.If an animal does escape or you find an animal without an owner, please contact local animal control or law enforcement.

If an animal does escape or you find an animal without an owner, please contact local animal control or law enforcement.

If dogs are taken outside, make sure they are kept on a leash, even if they are in a fenced area, as they could run due to an unexpected noise.

Never set off fireworks near animals; and before letting animals back outside, check the ground for firework debris.

Ensure animals have ID tags or registered microchips with your current contact information.

