Fourth of July travel: The best and worst times to drive in Michigan

article

The Brief AAA estimates that 2.4 million Michiganders to travel for Fourth of July. The worst times to travel will be the afternoon to evening between July 2 and July 6. Early mornings are expected to have the least congestion.



With millions of Michiganders expected to hit the road for Fourth of July, expect delays if you'll be driving for your holiday plans.

AAA estimates that more than 2.6 million people in Michigan will travel between June 28 and July 6, with the bulk of those people - 2.4 million - driving.

The holiday travel forecast to include two weekends to better reflect travel trends. The worst times to travel will be the afternoon to evening between July 2 and July 6, while early mornings are expected to have the least congestion.

Best times to travel for Fourth of July

June 28 - before 10 a.m.

June 29 - before 11 a.m.

June 30 - before noon

July 1 - before 2 p.m.

July 2 - before noon

July 3 - before noon

July 4 - before noon

July 5 - before 11 a.m.

July 6 - before 11 a.m.

Related article

Worst times to travel for Fourth of July

June 28 - noon to 5 p.m.

June 29 - 2-4 p.m.

June 30 - 2-6 p.m.

July 1 - 3-6 p.m.

July 2 - noon to 9 p.m.

July 3 - 2-6 p.m.

July 4 - noon to 7 p.m.

July 5 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 6 - noon to 6 p.m.

Fourth of July Tow to Go

Planning to celebrate the holiday with booze? AAA offers a free service to help get you home safely if you have no other option.

Tow To Go is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow To Go will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, July 4 until 6 a.m. Monday, July 7.

It is an option in Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.