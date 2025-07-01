4th of July reminder: Don't mail fireworks

The Brief The United States Postal Service has issued an alert that mailing fireworks is dangerous and illegal. This ban also includes sparklers. Mailing prohibited items like fireworks can lead to civil and criminal penalties.



It may seem like common sense, but if it has to be said, someone has probably done it: don't send fireworks in the mail.

With Fourth of July approaching, the United States Postal Service is reminding people of the dangers of mailing explosives.

"Shipping fireworks through the mail puts our employees, customers and transportation networks at serious risk," said Acting Postmaster General and CEO Doug Tulino. "Even small items like firecrackers or bottle rockets can cause fires, explosions or injuries if mishandled."

This ban also includes sparklers.

USPS uses technology to inspect parcels, meaning that if you mail explosives like fireworks, there's a good chance they will be detected, and you'll be in trouble. According to USPS, there were 1,700 investigations last year linked to customers attempting to mail hazardous material.

Mailing prohibited items like fireworks can lead to civil and criminal penalties, including time behind bars.